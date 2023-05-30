Leonard Floyd listed as one of the best remaining free agents in NFL

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams elected to move on from Leonard Floyd, releasing him before the new league year began. With teams beginning their offseason activities, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently mentioned Floyd as one of the best remaining free agents in the NFL.

In today’s pass-centric league, teams are always looking to bolster their pass-rushing department. However, Floyd remains a free agent and it is undetermined what team will add the veteran edge rusher before the 2023 season kicks off.

The other notable edge rushers that remain unsigned that made Farrar’s list are Yannick Ngakoue, Frank Clark, Justin Houston, Dawuane Smoot, Robert Quinn, and Melvin Ingram. This group of edge rushers should begin to garner more interest around the league with OTAs underway.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Floyd signed with the Rams on a one-year deal, hoping to rejuvenate his career as a former ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. The former Bulldog would spend three seasons with the Rams, totaling 29 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Despite not having a consistent pass-rushing partner in 2022, Floyd still managed to tally a team-high nine sacks. Entering his age-31 season, Floyd is still a formidable edge defender that is stout against the run and has developed more as a pass rusher during his tenure with the Rams.

Following Floyd’s release, the Rams have taken a youthful approach to the edge rusher position, adding rookies Byron Young, Nick Hampton, and Ochaun Mathis in this year’s draft. Even though it doesn’t seem likely, the Rams could use a veteran pass rusher still, and the idea of reuniting with him shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.

