Leonard Floyd good to go, Dont’e Deayon questionable vs. Packers

After getting the week off for their bye, the Rams will be back on the field this Sunday against the Packers. The Packers still haven’t had their bye and their injury report reflects that with six players carrying injury designations into this game – compared to only two for the Rams.

The Rams listed Dont’e Deayon and Ben Skowronek as questionable with thigh and back injuries, respectively. Skowronek was a new addition on Friday after being limited. Deayon was a full participant to end the week, which is a good sign.

Additionally, Leonard Floyd is good to go after practicing in full Friday. He suffered a concussion on Week 10 against the 49ers and was limited to start the week.

On the Packers’ side, Aaron Jones is questionable with a knee injury after missing Week 11. Rashan Gary is questionable, too, as is Allen Lazard.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice all week but he doesn’t have an injury tag so he’ll be playing on Sunday. That won’t be the case for David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, who are out with injuries.