Leonard Floyd can earn up to $9M with Bills, turned down more money elsewhere

Leonard Floyd signed a four-year deal worth $64 million with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, a sizable contract after breaking out with 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in his first season with the team in 2020. Those remain career-bests for the former first-round pick, and while he was still productive in the last two years, the Rams moved on from Floyd by releasing him this offseason.

He agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday and later on, the basic details of the contract were revealed. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it has a base value of $7 million and he can earn up to $9 million with sack incentives.

Rapoport reported that Floyd exercised patience in free agency, saying he could’ve signed in March and certainly could have landed a deal before the NFL draft. And while his contract is still a fairly good one considering he waited until June, Floyd turned down more money elsewhere “because he wanted to win in Buffalo.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: How the #Bills landed pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, who gets a 1-year deal worth up to $9M with basic sack incentives ($7M base value). pic.twitter.com/OJLHGbZOGM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

Rapoport didn’t say which team offered Floyd more money than the Bills or how much he turned down, but it’s clear at this point in his career, Floyd is prioritizing winning over the size of his contract.

Even though he’s earning about half of the yearly salary he was making with the Rams ($16 million per year), Floyd is in position to potentially win his second ring.

