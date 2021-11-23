Leonard Floyd has concussion, but Rams expect him to play Sunday

Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was diagnosed with a concussion after the team’s Nov. 15 game against the 49ers, coach Sean McVay revealed Monday.

The Rams had a bye in Week 11.

Floyd is in concussion protocol, but the Rams expect him to play Sunday against the Packers.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said. “He’s asymptomatic. Whether that means he’s listed as limited or anything like that, those are more kind of semantics than anything else. Leonard did come out of that with a concussion, but he’s feeling good, and I expect him to be ready to roll against the Packers.”

In 10 games, Floyd has 43 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Rams defensive back Dont’e Deayon is improving from his hamstring injury, McVay said.

