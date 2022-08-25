Leonard Floyd after brawl with Bengals: Had to go Floyd Mayweather

During the Rams’ joint practice with the Bengals on Thursday afternoon, multiple fights broke out. Leonard Floyd was involved, getting into it with La’el Collins multiple times, according to those in attendance.

After the third scuffle broke out, the teams decided to end practice early. After everything settled down, Floyd took to Twitter to share his reaction to what happened on the field.

He clearly didn’t back down, saying he “had to go Floyd Mayweather.”

Fortunately, it seems no one was hurt during the scrum and with this being the second of two joint practices, these teams will only meet once more on Saturday in the preseason game.

Floyd won’t play in that one, nor will any of the Rams’ starters – or likely the Bengals’, for that matter.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire