Leonard Floyd added to Bills injury report on Tuesday

The Bills have a lengthy injury report as they begin their on-field preparation for the Chargers on Saturday.

But Buffalo conducted a walk-through on Tuesday, so the team’s practice participation levels are an estimate.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd (wrist/rib) was an addition to the report, listed as limited for the session.

After missing last week’s win over the Cowboys, safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) and defensive end A.J. Epensea (rib) remained limited. Running back Ty Johnson (shoulder), tight end Dalton Kincaid (shoulder), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral) were also limited. Jones just began his 21-day practice window after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist) and edge rusher Von Miller (personal) did not participate on Tuesday. Phillips underwent wrist surgery and is aiming to return if the Bills make the postseason.

While quarterback Josh Allen continues to be listed with a right shoulder issue, he was a full participant.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), long snapper Reid Ferguson (right thumb), tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), punter Sam Martin (knee), and receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) were also full.