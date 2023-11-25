Leonard credits seniors Buecker, Nelson, with just enough experience in ninth title

NORMAL — Following the first title in 2010, Rochester’s football team has always had the luxury of experience in its run to the first eight state championships.

The ninth, a 59-38 win over Burbank St. Laurence in the Class 4A state title game at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium on Friday, might’ve been the toughest since that first one as far as from an experience level.

The last time the Rockets (14-0) won a state championship — 42-28 over Chicago St. Rita in the 2019 Class 5A state finale — the 23 seniors under coach Derek Leonard were in eighth grade.

Between 2010 and 2019, Rochester didn’t win state titles in 2015 and 2018. Sophomores who saw what it took came back as seniors in 2016 and 2019 to lead the Rockets to championships after two brief hiatuses.

The through line is the vast majority of coaches who remain on the Rockets’ staff, led by Leonard — of course — but also Derrick Nelson, J.C. Clarke, Steve Buecker and Tyson Corley; staples throughout at least a majority of this epic run to nine titles.

Leonard credited coaches sons Brody Nelson and Henry Buecker as two players he leaned on to offer guidance when the players needed it. While Nelson and Buecker, like their other senior counterparts, were in middle school, they were on the sideline with their coaching fathers during practices and games and learned the way of the Rockets.

Rochester players hold up the trophy as they celebrate their win over St. Laurence in the 4A State Championship Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

“I think I was lucky with this group because of Henry Buecker and Brody Nelson,” Leonard said. “They had coach Nelson and (coach Buecker) with them as youngsters. They were really watching and they got to be the ballboys and waterboys. It was like I still had some experience … having those guys was big.”

Friday was the first time the state championship games were held in McLean County since the championship was moved away from Hancock Stadium in 1998. Previously, Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and Memorial Stadium in Champaign alternated hosting the state championship from 2013-2022. Being a new experience for all involved might’ve helped the acclimatization process, Leonard said.

“It’s weird because I felt like that when I got here, 'Man, these kids haven’t gone through this process,'” Leonard said after winning his ninth title, putting him two behind Frank Lenti for most in Illinois history. “It’s kind of nice that (the state championship host) was moved this year because we hadn’t been through it. Those other places, man, there was kind of a rhythm and we kind of knew.”

St. Laurence coach Adam Nissen also believes experience helps lay a path for future success.

“It hurts to say it now but we’ll be back next year,” Nissen said.

Buecker provided more than just experience. The senior receiver caught 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also ran five times for 57 yards and another TD. On defense, he had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

All season long, the seniors vowed not to be the first group to go through high school without reaching the pinnacle of the sport. On Friday, they succeeded to prove it wasn’t an empty promise.

“This group is very special,” Leonard said. “They had a little bit of that swagger and confidence, but swagger and arrogance is sometimes a very thin line. They had that swagger and they believed in themselves and they would do whatever it took.

“The leadership of the seniors was huge.”

