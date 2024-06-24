Leonard agrees new Millwall contract

Ryan Leonard began his career at Plymouth Argyle [Rex Features]

Long-serving Millwall defender Ryan Leonard has signed a contract extension to stay at the club.

The 32-year-old - who initially joined the club on loan six years ago from Sheffield United - has made 165 appearances for the Lions.

He made his move to The Den permanent in January 2019 and played 35 times in the Championship last season.

The right-back, who can also play in central defence and midfield, has scored five goals for the club.

Millwall have not disclosed the length of Leonard's new deal.