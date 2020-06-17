Leon Rose reportedly ‘not sold’ on Knicks’ Kevin Knox

In his sophomore season, Kevin Knox moved to the bench after the front office signed a plethora of other forwards, he played 10 fewer minutes a game than he did as a rookie, his true shooting percentage remained basically flat at a dreadful 47%. Across the board, the advanced stats do not love his game.

Knox also is still just 20 years old. Is he part of the Knicks’ future?

New team president Leon Rose isn’t sure, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

Rookie president Leon Rose, who has not spoken to the media since his hiring, is not sold on Knox and desperately wanted to see him in the now-scrapped final 16 games, sources told The Post… Former Knicks coach David Fizdale failed to reach Knox in the season’s first two months. [Interim coach Mike] Miller did no better. Maybe defensive genius Tom Thibodeau or player-development ace Kenny Atkinson can. After the Marcus Morris trade at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Miller opted to keep Knox coming off the bench because his defense still wasn’t up to winning standards.

We’ve heard this rumor before, and the 16 games the Knicks didn’t play meant Rose did not get a chance to evaluate Knox up close.

It is far too early to write Knox off as a future contributor. Knox’s physical gifts are unquestioned, but he needs to be more aggressive attacking the rim and find the ability to finish there, he needs to be able to knock down a three, and his defense needs to improve. Confidence is a big part of that, Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne told Berman of the Post.

Rose has a decision to make this coming offseason, whether to pick up the 2021-22 option for Knox worth $5.8 million. Either way, Knox is playing for his future paychecks next season, he’s got to prove some real value.

