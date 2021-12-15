Leon Rose’s flailing Knicks need a big move. As NBA trade season opens, what can they do?

It’s officially trade season, a two-month period before the deadline that kicked off Wednesday when over 100 players around the NBA became eligible for a deal. Nobody is expecting a deal consummated immediately, but now the preliminary discussions and hypotheticals can become real.

The Knicks, with all their struggles and uncertainties one-third through this campaign, desperately need a shakeup. Their status quo is regression.

And as of Wednesday, they have five more players eligible for a trade.

Here’s a trade season primer for Leon Rose’s squad, starting with his own players:

EXPIRING CONTRACTS

Kevin Knox, $5.8 million

Mitchell Robinson, $1.8 million

Both players are trade chips without tremendous value. Robinson is an intriguing prospect and a potential boon to interior defense, but also an unrestricted free agent after the season. Knox, who fell out of the rotation once Tom Thibodeau took over, will become a restricted free agent.

2 YEARS LEFT ON CONTRACT

Salaries are for this season only.

Derrick Rose, $13.5 million

RJ Barrett, $8.6 million

Alec Burks, $9.5 million

Nerlens Noel, $8 million

Kemba Walker, $8.7 million

Taj Gibson, $4.9 million

Miles McBride, $900K

The Knicks would obviously love to find a trade partner for Walker, who is out of the rotation after struggling with the starting lineup. Barrett is New York’s best trade asset.

3+ YEARS LEFT ON CONTRACT

Salaries are for this season only.

Julius Randle, $21.8 million

Evan Fournier, $17.1 million

Obi Toppin, $5.1 million

Immanuel Quickley, $2.2 million

Quentin Grimes, $2.2 million

Toppin and Quickley are potential rebuilding pieces in a trade. Randle and Fournier are guaranteed nearly $200 million combined.

KNOWN AVAILABLE PLAYERS ON TRADE MARKET

BEN SIMMONS (Philadelphia)

He can’t shoot but he can damn sure defend. There are good reasons Simmons would fit in Tom Thibodeau’s system and roster, but the Knicks and Sixers are unlikely trade partners. Philadelphia is hoping for a star return, and league insiders believe team president Daryl Morey is waiting for either Dame Lillard to become available or James Harden to hit free agency for a sign-and-trade scenario.

The Knicks can offer Julius Randle and/or RJ Barrett, but then Thibodeau’s left with nothing to complement a mentally shaky Simmons. Beyond these details, Simmons was unvaccinated as of month ago, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Status can change quickly but it doesn’t make sense to bring an unvaccinated player to NYC under the mandates.

JOHN WALL (Houston)

The Rockets are desperate to unload one of the worst contracts in the NBA and the Knicks might even acquire draft capital by taking on the former All-Star. Of course, the obvious issue is Wall may be physically shot. He’s played just 40 games — TOTAL — in the last three years. He’s also owed over $90 million and the Knicks would have to match salaries in a trade. No thanks.

KYRIE IRVING (Brooklyn)

Not even going to bother.

GORAN DRAGIC (Toronto)

The point guard has decided he doesn’t want to play for the Raptors and is biding his time somewhere in Lithuania. The issue is Dragic’s salary, $19.4 million, which is expiring. Most teams believe he’ll hit the buyout market, so why trade for a player who has already caused a stink and will become a free agent after the season?

CJ MCCOLLUM (Portland)

The Blazers are in panic mode and, if they’re committed to keeping Dame Lillard, the only feasible shakeup involves dealing McCollum. It’s a risk for the buyer, for sure. McCollum is owed $100 million and is currently dealing with a collapsed lung. He’s still a potentially top shelf scorer, but it’s hard to imagine what the Knicks can offer to appease Lillard.

DOMANTAS SABONIS, MYLES TURNER, CARIS LEVERT (Indiana)

The Pacers are reportedly willing to part with their core, and this makes the most sense for the Knicks because their glut of rebuilding assets — young players and draft picks — fits Indiana’s agenda. In terms of fit, Turner makes the most sense but it could cost two prospects and a pick.

JERAMI GRANT (Detroit)

The Pistons again stink and already are thinking about the draft. Grant is a good player but better suited as a complementary piece than the No. 1 option he’s been in Detroit. He’s owed two years and $41 million, and there will be plenty of suitors before the deadline.

BUDDY HIELD, MARVIN BAGLEY III (Sacramento)

The Kings have been a mess for two decades and they’re trying to unload two players who haven’t sniffed the playoffs. Hield is the better player and a legit perimeter threat, but he’s also owed over $60 million over the next three years. Could he fit better on the Knicks than Fournier, who has been a disappointment?

WILD CARDS

Dame Lillard (Portland), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Eric Gordon (Houston), Christian Wood (Houston).