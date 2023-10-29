Leon Johnson III breaks out & more stats from Oklahoma State football's win vs. Cincinnati

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is in first place and on a huge roll.

The Cowboys overpowered Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati 45-13 Saturday night in Boone Pickens Stadium for a fourth straight victory.

The win moved OSU into a five-way tie atop the Big 12 with a 4-1 conference record entering next week’s Bedlam matchup.

Here is a look at the win through the numbers:

OSU superstar Ollie Gordon II continues hot streak

250: OSU sophomore Ollie Gordon II finished with 271 yards, becoming the second player in program history to rush for 250 or more yards in back-to-back games. The other? A man named Barry Sanders.

3: Straight games of 250 or more yards from scrimmage by Gordon, who is the second player in the nation over the last 20 years to do so, joining Boston College’s Andre Williams.

75: Yards on Gordon’s final carry for a touchdown, putting him well over 200 yards. He had 196 until scoring with 4:41 left.

315: Total rushing yards by the Cowboys, the most allowed by Cincinnati this season. The Bearcats’ previous high allowed was 125 by Eastern Kentucky in the season opener. OSU had 132 rushing yards with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

1,087: Rushing yards on the season by Gordon, who entered the day with 816 yards on 116 carries.

8: Carries by Gordon on OSU’s first five drives for just 22 yards, an average of 2.8 yards per carry. He also had a fumble.

17: Carries by Gordon the rest of the way for an average of 14.6 yards per carry.

5: Carries by a running back not named Ollie Gordon II. Jaden Nixon’s first carry in two weeks came with 8:04 remaining in the game. Elijah Collins also had three carries, his first in three weeks, and scored a 26-yard touchdown.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) tries to get away from Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49)during a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Leon Johnson III has breakout day, Brennan Presley shines

5: Receptions by former Division III receiver Leon Johnson III in the first game he’s caught a pass or been targeted after transferring from George Fox.

149: Receiving yards by Johnson, a high during his brief tenure with the Cowboys. His career high at George Fox was 174 yards on Sept. 3, 2022, against Redlands (California).

2: Touchdowns by Brennan Presley, one on a 15-yard reception and another on a 1-yard run in which fullback Braden Cassity pushed Presley from behind.

99: All-purpose yards by Presley, who also had 53 yards in kick returns.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is brought down by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys defense locks down Bearcats

315: Total yards allowed by the Cowboys until a Cincinnati drive midway through the final quarter that covered 65 yards and led to a touchdown. On that drive, OSU had mostly backups in.

172: Yards allowed by the Cowboys in the first quarter, an average of 12.3 yards per play.

270: Total yards by the Bearcats in the final three quarters, an average of 4.4 yards per play.

3: Interceptions this season by redshirt freshman Cameron Epps, who held onto a tip-drill pass in the third quarter. He’s the third Cowboys freshman to record at least three interceptions in a season over the past decade, joining Kendal Daniels and Ramon Richards.

10: Turnovers forced by the Cowboys in the past four games after Epps’ interception and a fumble recovery by Collin Oliver.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy before a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gundy reaches another milestone

99: Big 12 victories for OSU coach Mike Gundy. The victory moved Gundy to sole possession of third in the history of the conference, passing former Texas coach Mack Brown. Former OU coach Bob Stoops (121) and former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder (104) lead the way.

18: Straight seasons of bowl eligibility for the Cowboys after the win, a school record. It’s also the sixth-longest active streak in the nation.85: Straight wins for the Cowboys when their defense holds an opponent to 20 or less points, the longest active streak in the nation. It dates back to Sept. 13, 2003.

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman.

