Leon Edwards Wins UFC Welterweight Belt With Shocking Head Kick KO on Kamaru Usman for UFC 278

Leon Edwards now joins the ranks of Michael "The Count" Bisping in bringing a UFC world title back to the U.K. The odds were stacked against "Rocky," the Jamaican-born, Birmingham-raised fighter with odds putting Kamaru Usman as the -340 favorite and Edwards as the +280 underdog.

The judges scored the first round for Edwards as he was able to take Usman down -- the first in Usman's celebrated UFC career -- where he secured a body triangle and worked for a rear naked choke. The next three rounds would go to Usman where he poured on the pressure which slowed down Edwards' output. With 56 seconds left in the last round, Edwards shocked the MMA world with a feint left followed by a head kick that dropped Usman stiff.

Dana White has already said that there are plans for a trilogy fight with the two. With UFC 278, Leon Edwards was crowned as the new UFC Welterweight Champion with a 20–3 record while Usman -- one of the pound-for-pound best -- adds his second loss to his record with 20-2.

In the Middleweight co-main, Luke Rockhold announced his official retirement after his loss to Paulo Costa. Even though Rockhold came up short, he still showed that his toughness was still there and that his chin is not as bad as they say. Merab Dvalishvili was also able to secure a win over the legendary José Aldo with high output and pressure.

As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! ????? #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

Watch as @Leon_EdwardsMMA speaks to his family for the first time after becoming the undisputed WW champion of the world ? #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/wXnxuxcvv0 — UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022

