Leon Edwards: I welcome ‘massive’ Islam Makhachev, fight but we’ve ‘both got work to do within our division’

Leon Edwards is open to fighting fellow UFC champion Islam Makhachev – but not right now.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) continued to express interest in moving up to welterweight to challenge Edwards after he submitted Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 302 main event.

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defends his welterweight title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. He likes the idea of facing Makhachev, but not until they both log in a few more title defenses.

“I welcome it,” Edwards told Sky Sports of a Makhachev fight. “I think we’ve both got work to do within our division. Let’s say we both go on this reign, then why not? He just fought his first defense against an actual lightweight (Poirier). I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s got to go through first before he can even think about moving up.

“But if we’re both going on these reigns, then why not later on in the future? We’re both similar age, 32 years old so, what a time to get it done for sure. It’s a massive fight. Feel like I’ve got work to do within my division first then the super fights will come.”

Edwards wants to chase dual-champion status himself.

“I would like to go up and challenge for the middleweight belt, that is my goal,” Edwards said. “But if we can get two at the same time, why not? My excitement is me getting another belt. My plan was to go next year. Defend my belt twice this year. That will be four defenses.

“Maybe one more next year. That’s five defenses. Then later on in the year, have a big middleweight fight. That’s six title fights. That’s more than worth it. That is my goal. Two this year, one next year, then end of next year move up.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie