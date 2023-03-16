Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman react to Conor McGregor calling for UFC welterweight title shot

Conor McGregor is eyeing the UFC welterweight title, and the current champion and challenger, have no problem with it.

This week, the Irish superstar and former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion revealed that he would like to contest for the UFC title in a third division at 170 pounds. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) said he believes it’s a possibility if victorious in his return against Michael Chandler later this year.

He also said he might be present for Saturday’s UFC 286 main event in London – a welterweight championship fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

“Yeah, I’d like so, I’d like that,” McGregor said. “I may be present for the card, we are making moves at the Black Forge in London, so I was scheduled to go out there so after this, Gunni’s (Gunnar Nelson) also on the card, so it would be good to see him live. It would be good to watch that welterweight title for sure.”

Both Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) and Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) were asked about their feelings towards McGregor’s comments at the UFC 286 press conference on Thursday. Neither of them objected to the idea, if victorious on Saturday night.

“As the king, I welcome all challengers,” Edwards said. “Whoever comes, can get it.

“… Him and whoever comes next. Now, I’m focused on Kamaru Usman. I believe that he’s the toughest challenge right now in the division, and I’m focused on that. Whoever comes next, that’s what it is, you know?”

Meanwhile, Usman, who’s attempting to regain his status as champion, kept his response brief:

“I’ve always said I welcome it, so if it happens, it happens.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie