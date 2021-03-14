Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leon Edwards - Belal Muhammad eye poke - UFC Vegas 21
Leon Edwards - Belal Muhammad eye poke - UFC Vegas 21

Leon Edwards spoke at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, addressing his fight-ending eye poke on Belal Muhammad in the night's main event.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Edwards was obviously disappointed by the sad turn of events when he poked Muhammad in the eye and the fight was declared a No Contest.

Not only did address the fight, but also that he thinks he still deserves a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next after his performance in the Octagon.

UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

UFC Vegas 21 main event &#x002013; Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad &#x002013; waved off
UFC Vegas 21 main event – Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – waved off

Recommended Stories

  • Belal Muhammad provides update on UFC Vegas 21 eye damage

    To say that the UFC Vegas 21 main event didn't go the way that Belal Muhammad intended would be a massive understatement. He didn't lose the fight, but it ended in a no contest and him making a trip to the hospital. Though Leon Edwards took the fight to Muhammad in the first round, he withstood several hard shots and head kicks from the no. 3 ranked UFC welterweight. Not only that, but Muhammad answered with a few decent punches of his own. But in the second round, just as things were starting to heat up, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye. The poke left Muhammad screaming in pain, his eye immediately swelling. Referee Herb Dean didn't wait long to wave off the bout. The eye poke was illegal, but also ruled unintentional, so the bout was ruled a no contest. Certainly not what either fighter wanted. Muhammad skipped the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, but provided an update a short time later on Twitter. "My heart is shattered (that) my first main event ended like that, but God is the best of planners. I am sorry to the fans and the UFC. You deserved a full fight," he wrote. "Alhamdillah, the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye. I’ll be back and want to run it back Leon Edwards." Leon Edwards believes he doesn't need to fight Belal Muhammad again It's not clear that running it back is even a possibility. Edwards didn't completely rule out the idea, but said at the post-fight press conference that he felt he didn't need to rematch Muhammad. Edwards said he believed that he is still worthy of a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his next bout. UFC president Dana White did not attend the post-fight press conference or comment on what is next for Edwards or Muhammad. UFC Vegas 21 main event – Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – waved off UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts https://twitter.com/bullyb170/status/1370960659169439746

  • Leon Edwards-Belal Muhammad bout ruled no contest after ugly accidental eye poke

    Muhammad was in agony on the canvas and was tearing up in the ring, clearly fearful of what may have happened to him, as the ringside physician attempted to examine his eye.

  • Despite eye poke at UFC Fight Night 187, Leon Edwards thinks title shot should be next

    Leon Edwards thinks he should be next for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC Fight Night 187: Dan Ige lives up to ’50K’ nickname, leads ‘Performance’ winners

    Find out who took home an extra $50,000 after UFC Fight Night 187 in Las Vegas.

  • Dana White shares photo showing just how badly Belal Muhammad’s eye was poked

    This is for the people who inevitably will question Belal Muhammad for not continuing at UFC Fight Night 187.

  • Sabonis' triple-double helps Pacers cool off Suns, 122-111

    PHOENIX (AP) Malcolm Brogden scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Phoenix Suns 122-111 on Saturday night. Doug McDermott added 22 points for the Pacers, who improved to 17-20. Sabonis also had four steals and a block and shot 9 of 13 from the field.

  • Thunder vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (March 13)

    See injuries, projected lineups and how to watch the OKC Thunder and New York Knicks game on Saturday afternoon.

  • Chargers cut Casey Hayward making third free-agent CB to start last season under DC Gus Bradley

    Gus Bradley is the new defensive coordinator for the Raiders. He takes the job after holding the same position with the Chargers the past four seasons. The first hire he made was that of his defensive backs coach, Ron Milus. And if the two of them ...

  • LaMelo Ball leads Hornets past short-handed Raptors 114-104

    LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Charlotte defeated the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-104 Saturday night in the Hornets' first game with the general public allowed to attend. Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier each added 17 points for the Hornets, who seemed to feed off having fans — about 3,000 of them — in attendance for the first time in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “There's no question our guys felt that energy before the game,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

  • Juan Francisco Estrada evens score vs. 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez, unifies super flyweight titles

    Estrada pulled out a hotly contested split decision over the legendary Nicaraguan in their battle for the WBA and WBC super flyweight belts Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

  • Marvelous Marvin Hagler lived up to his adopted name, and his death leaves a hole that can't be filled

    He was a fighter’s fighter and a man’s man, and rarely have his likes been seen in this game since.

  • Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young denied emergency restraining order

    Nicole Young was denied her request for an emergency restraining order against Andre Young, famously known by his stage name, Dr. Dre, as they continue their divorce proceedings. TMZ reports that Young claimed to fear her soon-to-be ex-husband after she was dissed in a recently released rap song. Dr. Dre used the track to address his divorce and his recent hospitalization after a brain aneurysm.

  • Drawing inspiration, Leon Edwards posted about Marvin Hagler all week before UFC Fight Night 187

    Leon Edwards was shocked to hear about "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler's death just hours before walking out for his fight.

  • Reigning champion McIlroy set to miss cut at Players Championship

    The four-times major champion followed up his opening round 79 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with another poor showing as he shot three bogeys and a double bogey en route to his worst 36-hole score since 2013. The Northern Irishman, the first defending champion to miss the cut since Rickie Fowler in 2016, said his bid to add speed and power to his game, inspired by Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph, had backfired.

  • No. 24 USC holds off Utah 91-85 in double overtime at Pac-12

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Evan Mobley played just seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and wasn't assertive when he was in the game. Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday night. ''Well, he was well rested, so he had a lot of energy, and then he had to go two extra periods in overtime,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets beat Celtics 121-109

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. James Harden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which improved to 25-13 with its 12th win in 13 games. Landry Shamet added 18 points and fellow reserve Jeff Green finished with 11.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • Bears hopefully put kicking woes to rest, give 5-year deal to K Cairo Santos

    The Bears have a long-term kicker.