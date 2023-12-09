Leon Draisaitl with a Powerplay Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Navy won 14 consecutive games from 2002-15.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
Well, we're going to get a ... doozy ... of a Thursday night matchup in Week 14. Is there anything fantasy managers can look forward to in Patriots vs. Steelers? Antonio Losada investigates.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Which fantasy stalwarts should we temper expectations for in Week 14? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list, headlined by the likely NFL Rookie of the Year.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
The Cowboys currently occupy one of those wild-card spots ... and are almost certainly going to the playoffs no matter what. Here are key questions for the Vikings, Packers, Rams and Seahawks as they battle for the other two.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.