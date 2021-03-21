Leon Draisaitl with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 03/20/2021
Max Pacioretty scored two goals and Robin Lehner made 23 saves as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. It was Pacioretty's fourth two-goal game of the season and the 52nd of his career. William Karlsson and William Carrier also scored goals for Vegas, which increased its West Division lead to five points over the idle Colorado Avalanche.
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/18/2021
ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, fueling the Atlanta Hawks to their seventh straight victory, 116-93 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The Hawks have put together their winning streak since Nate McMillan took charge as interim coach and have won seven in a row for the first time since Dec. 28, 2016, to Jan. 10, 2017. ''It feels great,'' Young said.
Snarling Liam Gittins came out all guns blazing in his bout at Cage Warriors 122, but his opponent Brian Bouland had the perfect response.
The former first-round pick comes to Dallas to reunite with Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' DC. But he may not be destined to remain at safety.
For more than 48 hours, the NCAA tournament returned to precisely what we fondly remembered. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and everybody was reminded that March Madness is anything but certain.
Isaiah Wilson's short NFL career may already be over.
Alabama State showed a photo of Deion Sanders from his draft day after the Hornets beat Jackson State, a move Coach Prime called "childish."
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.
The Steelers add a special teamer and defender in free agency.
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant took a thinly veiled shot at the team's offense as he defended quarterback Lamar Jackson.
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th
Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.
P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.
The Bears released CB Kyle Fuller, giving the Packers another opportunity to sign the Pro Bowler.
Sevilla's goalkeeper Bono scored an incredible 94th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid on Saturday.
"We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer."
Multiple lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct by Texans' Deshaun Watson are a stark contrast to the image he has cultivated.
Phil Mickelson was quiet about his move from California to Florida, saying they haven't started construction yet on Jupiter Island.