Leon Draisaitl with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

Reuters

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and Robin Lehner made 23 saves as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. It was Pacioretty's fourth two-goal game of the season and the 52nd of his career. William Karlsson and William Carrier also scored goals for Vegas, which increased its West Division lead to five points over the idle Colorado Avalanche.