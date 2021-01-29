Leon Draisaitl with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 01/28/2021
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 01/28/2021
Henry didn't need a lot of words, but he hit the nail on the head.
Washington might want to trade for Lions veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, but there will be serious competition.
Deshaun Watson is seeking a trade from the Houston Texans. Here are four people to blame.
Quinn Meinerz entered Senior Bowl week a relative unknown. But after dominating practices and flashing his oversized gut, he's becoming a fan favorite.
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid reacts to the flagrant 1 foul from LeBron James.
Will Patrick Mahomes eventually chase Tom Brady's historic NFL records? Here's what Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thinks.
Twenty years ago today, Trent Dilfer and the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV. Dilfer was, frankly, possibly the worst quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, and the Ravens were led by a dominant defense. So it wasn’t a big surprise after the season when the Ravens let Dilfer walk in free agency and signed [more]
After burning the Packers on Sunday, Miller's feeling extra confident.
In trading for James Harden, the Nets sent their best center – Jarrett Allen – to the Cavaliers.
Cole dominated the shortened 2020 season, going 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 73.0 IP and recorded 94 strikeouts. Those stats, plus his importance to the Yankees' success earned him the ranking of second best starting pitcher, according to the MLB Network.
The Eagles' coaching staff is starting to fill out, and some are noticing a bit of a trend in their hires. By Adam Hermann
Would the Patriots have enough to offer the Texans in a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson? ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes a wild blockbuster deal.
Check out these super slow-mo UFC 257 highlights, including clips of Dustin Poirier's big win over Conor McGregor.
Blake Griffin scored 23 points and dished six assists in the 107-92 win for the Detroit Pistons over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.
Based on the latest trade rumors, it sounds like the Lions might be able to create a bidding war for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.
Casey Kenney's comments come as he's set to share the UFC 259 card with Megan Anderson on March 6.
Justin Fields falls to the Eagles in CBS Sports latest mock draft
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s return to the Steelers wasn’t a sure thing when the team’s season came to an end against the Browns in the Wild Card round and team president Art Rooney II said on Thursday that it remains an open question. Rooney told reporters that Roethlisberger has expressed an interest in returning for his [more]
The Buccaneers lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to play another season with Tom Brady. The tight end was plenty productive in the regular season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns. On Wednesday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht gushed over the positive influence Gronkowski has been on the club. “Man, [more]