Leon Draisaitl with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 01/20/2021
Watt has a funny memory of Rivers.
Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, and the veteran quarterback has received well wishes and other kind words from many people across the football community.
How the Colts can replace Philip Rivers.
Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, fired back at an Instagram commenter who brought up Belichick "letting Tom Brady go."
Many seem stunned by the decision of the Detroit Lions to give coach Dan Campbell a six-year deal. But the duration of the contract is less about Campbell and more about the circumstances. The Lions continue to be mired in dysfunction. It’s been 30 years since they won a playoff game. They’ve never played in [more]
This offseason is going to be like none other in recent memory when it comes to the salary cap.
Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is caddying for her boyfriend, Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
The departures include the team's leading tackler and leading rusher.
Several teams are jockeying for position in a Deshaun Watson trade, and a new report shows that Washington could be on the shortlist.
A look at the free-agent quarterbacks the Chicago Bears can target this offseason.
Injury updates for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Buffalo Bills matchup in AFC Championship.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell faces pressing issue, like deciding Matthew Stafford's future. But he also must accept the difficulty of the rebuild.
The Buccaneers quarterback scored again on social media after an awkward moment.
Philip Rivers' lack of a championship makes his Hall of Fame case a rare one.
Just how close was Justin Tucker's first missed field goal against the Bills? Take a look.
Mics caught some of the back-and-forth between Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams.
One of the best defensive players in the history of the Chicago Bears is a candidate to be their defensive coordinator. Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary was interviewed for the Bears’ defensive coordinator vacancy, according to TheAthletic.com. The Bears need a new defensive coordinator after Chuck Pagano retired, but Singletary is a surprising name [more]
Everyone will again be watching the vote totals for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, but the math says no candidate is likely to be voted in.