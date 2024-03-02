Leon Draisaitl with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 03/02/2024
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 03/02/2024
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action is a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
“I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
There is always a player, often a QB, who inspires not just debate, but at times passionate support and/or vitriol. He serves as the cornerstone for the two or three months of “draft debate.”
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Whether you're in a shallow or a deep fantasy hockey league, we have players who can help your team.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”