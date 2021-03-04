Leon Draisaitl fed up with reporter's question after getting swept by Maple Leafs

After getting swept in a three-game series by the Toronto Maple Leafs by an aggregate score of 13-1, it was fairly predictable the Edmonton Oilers would be in a sour mood Wednesday night.

Toronto managed to keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl completely in check over the course of the series, showing a level of defensive mastery that has rarely been seen from this iteration of the club.

By the end of the evening, Draisaitl was fed up by an admittedly inane question from a reporter.

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is fed up with losing, and poorly framed questions. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reporter: Speaking of not good enough, your top players didn't produce much of anything in this series. Does it add to the frustration that you guys, uh, really didn't hold up your end of the bargain?

Draisaitl: No, we love that. We love going without a point in three days, for sure. It's great.

Leon Draisaitl with some 🔥 when asked about drought vs Toronto pic.twitter.com/9z2bIF373y — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2021

We need more candid answers like this in hockey — put the onus on the reporter to frame their question in a way that would actually evoke a more thoughtful answer.

McDavid, meanwhile, took a different approach when asked about his team's struggles against the Maple Leafs. "For whatever reason, we couldn't figure those guys out and they had us pretty figured out," McDavid said after the game.

Hear from McDavid as he breaks down tonight's #Oilers loss & the series at large vs. the Leafs. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/1PWjbVXFVV — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 4, 2021

For Draisaitl, who recorded an assist, and McDavid, this has been a nearly unprecedented small sample in terms of their lack of production. It is just the third time in McDavid's career that he's been held without a point over a three-game stretch, while Draisaitl has gone seven games without a goal, his longest drought since an eight-game dry spell in December 2017. In fairness, he has recorded seven assists over the same span.

Story continues

The last time Connor McDavid was held pointless for three consecutive games was Oct. 19, 2019-Oct. 22, 2019. — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) March 4, 2021

The Oilers, who sit third in the North Division standings, will look to get back on track against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

More from Yahoo Sports: