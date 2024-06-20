Leody Taveras hits go-ahead HR for Rangers in 5-3 win over Mets, who had won 7 in a row

Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras hits a two-run home run off New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Rangers' Corey Seager scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Leody Taveras hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Rangers, after not having a hit until the sixth, beat the Mets 5-3 on Wednesday night to end New York's seven-game winning streak.

The slumping Texas center fielder didn't even start the game, but entered on defense in the top of the seventh. He had only five hits in 59 at-bats (.085) his last 18 games until the homer to right-center off reliever Drew Smith (1-1).

The reigning World Series champion Rangers ended a five-game losing streak and avoided being swept in consecutive series. They are still nine games behind AL West-leading Seattle, which took all three games against them last weekend.

Pete Alonso hit his 16th homer for the Mets, whose seven-game winning streak was their longest this season. They had won 11 of their previous 13 games.

Mets starter Sean Manaea didn’t allow a hit until Robbie Grossman lined a sharp single to left with one out in the sixth.

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney struck out nine over six innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks. José Ureña (3-5) pitched two scoreless innings and Kirby Yates worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in as many chances.

Manaea retired the first two batters of the game before loading the bases with three consecutive walks, then bouncing a pitch that hit Wyatt Langford and forced in a run. The inning ended with a fielder’s choice grounder on Manaea’s 36th pitch.

After Grossman singled to end a string of 14 consecutive retired batters, he scored when Josh Smith doubled into the right-field corner to chase Manaea. Langford greeted reliever Sean Reid-Foley with an RBI single that deflected off the glove of diving third baseman Mark Vientos into shallow left field and tied the game 3-3.

Manaea had six strikeouts while allowing three runs and two hits. He threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes, with his only walks coming in the first.

Alonso's two-run homer in the sixth for a 3-1 lead was a 427-foot drive to straightaway center. Starling Marte's RBI double in the fourth had tied the game at 1-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) threw a bullpen session. “Hopefully, he’s facing hitters the next time touches a mound,” manager Carlos Mendoza said, adding that the Mets will see how the next two or three days go for the 31-year-old Japanese pitcher. Senga hasn't pitched since going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year in his first MLB season.

Rangers: RHPs Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom threw bullpen sessions. Scherzer, who had offseason back surgery and has been dealing with a nerve issue in his right arm, could possibly make his season debut this weekend against Kansas City. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has made two rehab starts this month. It was only the second time for deGrom to get on a mound since the two-time Cy Young winner had right elbow surgery last June.

UP NEXT

Both teams have a day off Thursday. The Mets open a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago on Friday, and Texas will be at home that night to take on the Royals.

