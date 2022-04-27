Leo Chenal tops PFF’s highest-graded Wisconsin pass rushers over the past 5 years

Few players in the country have done more for their draft stock over the past year than Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal.

After starting the year off of the NFL’s radar, the Badger star has played his way into the top 50 of a number of different prospect rankings on the eve of the NFL draft.

Chenal’s greatness was just one part of Wisconsin’s defensive dominance, as Nick Herbig built off a tremendous freshman campaign to the tune of 9 sacks in 2021.

Pro Football Focus recently released the highest pass rush grades for Wisconsin players since 2016, and both Chenal and Herbig were in the top three. Alongside them? Only one of the NFL’s best overall players. Here is a look at PFF’s top three pass rush grades in a season for a Wisconsin defender since 2016:

No. 3: T.J. Watt ('16) - 91.0

Oct 1, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (90) defends a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2: Nick Herbig ('21) - 91.4

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1: Leo Chenal ('21) - 91.8

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (0) runs the ball against Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Wisconsin

