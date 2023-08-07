Leo Chenal talks adjusting to pass rush role in second season with Chiefs

From the beginning of the Patrick Mahomes era to now, the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker group has gone from being a weakness to a solid strength.

Several capable contributors make up the team’s deep linebacking squad. Each player has his own unique and versatile traits. Among them is second-year linebacker Leo Chenal, who plans to expand his role in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme in 2023.

Chenal typically played in the box last season for the Chiefs, but Spagnuolo may have different plans for the Wisconsin product in his sophomore season.

“Coach Spags is having us try out different positions on the [defensive] line, dropping from inside the line as that joker role,” Chenal said during Saturday’s post-training camp press conference. “It’s … an unfamiliar position to be in as an off-ball linebacker. Willie (Gay) and I have been taking that role of getting on the line and rushing. A guy like him, he’s got a ton of speed, so just learning from each other, learning from guys like George (Karlaftis), you know that’s been really nice.”

The “joker” role Chenal referred to is an edge rusher role, lining up on the perimeter outside the offensive tackle or tight end – whoever is furthest out. The joker will often rush the passer, but will occasionally drop into coverage off a two-point stance.

Chenal lined up as an edge rusher outside the offensive tackle 58 times in 2022, almost 20 percent of his defensive snaps. Could Chenal be in for an increased role as an edge rusher for the Chiefs this year? It’s entirely possible, especially given defensive end Charles Omenihu’s recent six-game suspension.

It’s worth noting that, in limited snaps, Chenal garnered four quarterback pressures last season, with one of those (a sack) coming during the Super Bowl. Perhaps the Chiefs’ depth at the linebacker position will allow for Spagnuolo to get creative in his defensive sandbox and use his linebacking toys in ways his opponents may not expect.

