Leny Yoro turns down Paris Saint-Germain – Real Madrid to make move imminently

Lille defender Leny Yoro is one of the most sought after young talents in the game, and unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are after him. Los Blancos are set to move for him shortly, say reports in the Spanish capital.

Yoro, 18, recently held talks with Paris Saint-Germain, which seemingly went positively, but Marca say that he has declined the capital club’s interest. However the pressure and interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, who are both willing to pay more than Real Madrid, will force Los Blancos into action.

Real Madrid will move for Yoro imminently, with the Spanish capital Yoro’s preferred destination. They will have to find an agreement with Lille though, as Real Madrid are widely reported not to want to go above the €40m mark, while les Dogues want €60m. The Premier League sides are willing to get at least a lot closer to that figure. One of the factors in a potential deal is that Nacho Fernandez is due to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for Saudi Arabia, and Rafa Marin is on the verge of a move to Napoli, meaning Carlo Ancelotti will need a fourth central defender.

While it is understandable that Real Madrid maintain a negotiating position as simply good business practice, it would be a major surprise if they allowed Yoro to escape their clutches knowing that they are his preference. For a matter of a relatively affordable fee, they could be signing a defender for the next decade, although the same would have been said about Luka Jovic up front.