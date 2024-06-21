Leny Yoro situation in Real Madrid’s hands but may involve U-turn to beat

Real Madrid have always been Leny Yoro’s priority, but the suggestion is that the teenage defender will not necessarily turn down all offers for Los Blancos. They are in control of the situation though.

Having reached an agreement on personal terms with Yoro, Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Real Madrid know that if they manage to find one with Lille, then they will be in pole position to sign the wonderkid. However Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are both awaiting a decision from Real Madrid on whether they will go for Yoro, and how much they will spend on him. Previous reports have reported a limit of €40m on any deal, but it could even be lower. Lille’s initial asking price is €60m, despite Yoro being out of contract next summer.

If Los Blancos do not manage to find a deal with Lille, then Liverpool and PSG have made it known that they are willing to pay sufficient amounts to reach a deal with Lille. Real Madrid have generally done a good job of negotiating within the terms they set, but this may be one case where they face losing out if they do not stump up the cash.