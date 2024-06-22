Leny Yoro reaches an agreement to join Real Madrid dealing a blow to Liverpool pursuit

According to Sports Zone, Lille defender Leny Yoro (18) has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The France U21 international is highly sought after but it looks like the Champions League winners will win the race for his signature.

Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also interested in signing the 18-year-old defensive talent. The Reds have had a €50m opening offer rejected for Yoro, according to Mundo Deportivo. Despite the Reds making their interest in the centre-back formal by submitting an offer to Les Dogues, it looks like their efforts could be unfruitful.

Yoro wants to join Real Madrid. The La Liga club are the favourites to win the race and this latest development indicates he has his heart set on the club.

Willing to wait

Ideally, Real Madrid would like to sign the Lille player during the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, if they are unable to agree a deal with Lille, Yoro is willing to wait a year and stay at the Ligue 1 club until the end of his contract, Sports Zone reports. Therefore, allowing him to sign with Los Blancos as a free agent.

GFFN | Liam Wraith