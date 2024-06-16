Leny Yoro: Paris Saint-Germain hold “positive discussion” with key Man United defensive target



Paris Saint-Germain chiefs reportedly held transfer talks with Lille star and Manchester United defensive target Leny Yoro.

Yoro is a prime target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in their efforts to bolster United’s defensive department this summer. The teenager is part of a list also consisting of the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Max Kilman (Wolves) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors), just to mention a few names.

Last term, Yoro was instrumental for his side as they finished in fourth place in Ligue 1. He made 35 appearances across the top flight and Coupe de France. In that period, he helped Lille keep 17 clean sheets. He also scored two goals in the process.

The Saint Maurice-born star stands at 6’2” and possesses all the attributes of a modern-day central defender. Yoro’s frame places him in good stead to win duels against rival forwards.

The 18-year-old is also fast and has long legs, which help him come out on top during tackles. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Yoro is his technical ability at such a young age. He’s an excellent passer of the ball and is adept at playing out from the back.

It’s easy to see why most of the top clubs in Europe are after him. Lille president Olivier Letang recently confirmed that Yoro and his teammate Jonathan David – who are both entering the final 12 months of their respective contracts – are free to leave this summer as they have “exit vouchers”.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United and Liverpool are actively pursuing Yoro but they’re both fully aware that Real Madrid are favourites to land him.

It’s believed that Los Blancos consider Yoro a “generational talent” and someone who can easily slot into the backline at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite all this, it has been stated that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are not prepared to enter into a bidding war for Yoro, who is prepared to run down his deal with Lille and join Madrid next year as a free agent.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to Yoro.

RMC Sport have now given a huge update on the transfer situation of the United target. RMC reveal that talks have been held between Yoro’s camp and the Ligue 1 champions.

“According to our information, the Parisian coach and Luis Campos, advisor to the president in charge of recruitment, have already started discussions with the 18-year-old French defender. The discussion was positive.”

“The two leaders explained to Leny Yoro what their plan was for him in Paris and what interests the player would have in joining PSG: significant playing time, easier integration into a locker room where he already knows people and the continuation of his evolution while remaining in the French championship. Elements which could also allow him to move towards the France A team, he who was not called up for Euro 2024 by Didier Deschamps.”

“Leny Yoro showed interest in these exchanges with PSG. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos know how to do it. However, the competition is tough, with very significant interest from Real Madrid: a destination that greatly appeals to the young defender.”

Fabrice Hawkins notes that Madrid remain in pole position for Yoro. Lille want around €50m for Yoro including bonuses. The report adds that United are further down the line as an option for Yoro in comparison to teams like PSG, Madrid and Liverpool.







