Leny Yoro asked to WAIT amid Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid transfer hunt

Real Madrid have asked Leny Yoro to delay any decision over his future with the defender in demand by a host of top European clubs, Liverpool included.

The Reds are set to be in the market for a defender this summer having lost Joel Matip after his contract expired.

Furthermore, Joe Gomez is known to be open to an Anfield exit while Ibrahima Konate is emerging as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Add to that the fact that captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in 2025 - with no news over a new deal as yet - and you can see the need for replenishment is strong in the centre back area.

That will be one sector for new sporting director Richard Hughes, FSG CEO of Football Michael Edwards and incoming head coach Arne Slot to address this summer and there have been no shortage of candidates linked to Merseyside.

Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio - the Sporting CP pair - as well as Feyenoord stopper David Hankco are among the names reportedly in the mix for a Liverpool move.

Also named as a target is Lille defender Yoro, the 18-year-old who was named to the French football players’ union team of the season.

A technically-gifted right-footer with incredible recovery speed, Yoro has been catapulted to the top of the wishlist of many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And while Yoro is AWARE that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are on his trail, it is believed the player has a long-standing ambition to play for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are set to make an offer to Lille after this weekend’s Champions League final, according to the Daily Mail, and are hoping to do a deal for around £30 million.

Lille run free transfer risk

Yoro only has a year left on his current Lille deal and the Ligue 1 side will be guarding against losing him for nothing.

If they turn down bids this summer they know they run the risk of a free transfer next year, when Real will also save on a transfer fee.

This one looks a remote possibility for the Reds at the moment with los Blancos holding sway and PSG ready to capitalise.

