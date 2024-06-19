Lens want to take advantage of Euros to maximise profit on Kevin Danso

According to Sacha Tavolieri, RC Lens will be obliged to sell an array of their players this summer due to Financial Fair Play commitments.

Adrien Thomasson, Stijn Spierings, Angelo Fulgini, Wesley Saïd, and Adam Buksa have all been placed on the transfer market by the northern club as they look to reduce their wage bill and bring in investment for their new project under manager Will Still.

It’s a list that only adds to the already substantial amount of players that Les Sang et Or are looking to sell in the upcoming transfer window, with the club also reportedly keen to capitalise on the interest in Kevin Danso (25), and part ways with their record signing Elye Wahi (21).

Lens hope to place Kevin Danso in the shop window

Tavolieri writes that Lens are looking to take advantage of Danso’s involvement in the Euros with Austria to maximise their profit on the player who joined the club in 2021 from FC Augsburg. However, as L’Équipe have previously reported the Austrian defender has a release clause of €35 million meaning there is a limit to how much the club can use the Euros to bolster their coffers.

GFFN | Nick Hartland