Lens midfielder Andy Diouf on Ghisolfi’s transfer wishlist for Roma

Roma are busy revolutionizing their roster and one of the reported targets for this summer is Lens midfielder Andy Diouf.

The Giallorossi have began preparations ahead of a very busy summer window which will see several players leave the club.

With only a handful of players guaranteed to stay, the capital club are also reorganizing the ranks of De Rossi’s roster and putting the likes of Houssem Aouar on the team’s transfer list.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, one of Roma’s priorities will be to reinforce the midfield.

Aoaur’s uncertain future and Renato Sanches’ return to PSG have prompted the club to look for an additional defender.

De Rossi was clear in his request: the manager wants a strong, technically skilled midfielder who could easily slot into the starting eleven and provide the likes of Cristante and Pellegrini with some much needed rest.

According to Gazzetta, the first name for the job on Florent Ghisolfi’s wishlist is that of Lens midfielder Andy Diouf.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is coming an impressive seasons with Lens, collecting 30 appearances in his first season at the club.