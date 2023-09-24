Lens claim first win of French season

Morgan Guilavogui scores the winning goal for Lens against Toulouse (DENIS CHARLET)

Lens claimed their first win of the French Ligue 1 season on Sunday, coming from behind to beat Toulouse 2-1 thanks to a late Morgan Guilavogui goal.

Cesar Gelabert had given Toulouse the lead only for Wesley Said to equalise just before half-time in a meeting of two teams who were in European action in midweek.

Guinea international Guilavogui then fired in the winner with six minutes left for his second goal of the campaign.

Lens, last season's runners-up in Ligue 1, had started the day bottom of the table after picking up just one point from their first five games of the campaign.

This result comes after they held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw in Spain in their opening Champions League group game in midweek.

They entertain Arsenal early next month at their Stade Bollaert-Delelis home.

Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain play host later to Marseille, who saw coach Marcelino resign during the week and then held Ajax to a 3-3 draw in the Europa League on Thursday.

A PSG win will lift them to within two points of surprise leaders Brest, who defeated Lyon 1-0 on Saturday, leaving their opponents still without a victory this season.

as/jc