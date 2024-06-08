Lens’ Andy Diouf to replace Warren Zaïre-Emery in Thierry Henry’s Olympics squad

As reported by RMC Sport and L’Équipe, RC Lens’ Andy Diouf (21) will be called up to replace Warren Zaïre-Emery (18) in France’s squad for the upcoming Olympics tournament.

As the competition, which takes place in August, falls outside of the dates of the FIFA calendar, clubs have the right to refuse national team call-ups. With the tournament coinciding with the start of domestic league seasons, many clubs have therefore made the choice to prevent players from partaking in the Olympics, which will begin in Paris in late July.

Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the teams to have prevented players from participating. Despite featuring in Thierry Henry’s initial squad, Zaïre-Emery and Bradley Barcola, both of whom have been called up for the Euros, will not take part. In light of the latest rejection, Henry will turn to Golden Boy nominee Diouf. As a result, the Lens midfielder will has left the Maurice Revello tournament.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle