Lenny Yoro: LOSC Lille set €40 million price tag on French centre back



Manchester United are still in the race to sign Leny Yoro, the highly-rated French centre-back, despite his reported preference for Real Madrid.

According to L’Équipe, the 18-year-old’s preference is to move to Real Madrid.

Lille had initially hoped to secure a €40 million fee for the France youth international, but his difficult end to the season has cast doubt on whether this figure will be met.

United view Yoro as a key addition to their squad, providing youthful energy and defensive solidity.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix, aiming to strengthen their back line.

Standing at 6’2”, Yoro embodies the ideal profile of a modern centre-back with his impressive frame, pace, and long legs, which aid his development and highlight his football intelligence.

Beyond his physical attributes, Yoro’s technical abilities set him apart.

At just 18, his passing skills rank him in the top 15% of centre-backs in the top five leagues, despite only gaining regular playtime recently.

United are said to be in the market for a centre back this summer. The departure of Raphael Varane leaves a huge gap in central defence.

While Yoro might not be able to start week-in-week-out in the Premier League, he surely would be an accomplished option to have in the squad.

The Frenchman has the potential to become one of the best centre backs across Europe.

