Lennox Lewis: I would be heavyweight king if I were still in the ring today – I could beat them all

Lennox Lewis believes he would have beaten today’s champions - Geoff Pugh

Dressed from head to toe in green fatigues, yet no longer readied for combat, former undisputed world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis will not be drawn immediately into answering whether he would have dominated this era of three thus-far undefeated heavyweights.

But then, almost as an afterthought, Lewis, 53 next week, whose career spanned 41 victories and two losses, cocks his head and with a mischievous glint in his eye, redresses those thoughts.

Who would have been the king today? “Me! Of course I would have, I would have beaten them all,” he bellows as he prepares to go on stage at Indigo at the O2 next Thursday to discuss the highlights of his 15-year professional career and offer his take on the world of boxing today.

Lewis has become much-loved since he hung up his gloves – “I think it’s because of the way I carried myself inside and outside the ring” – but, asked for his view on Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, he outlined in those mellow, deliberate tones the pluses and minuses of the triumvirate, before politely excluding himself from the equation with a twinkle in his eye.

“Look, this is a different era, just as mine was a different era, just as Muhammad Ali was in a different time,” Lewis says at the Peacock Gym, a thriving, bustling hub of professional and amateur boxers in the heart of Canning Town.

“In Ali’s era, they were 210lb to 215lb, then we had my era when I was a big heavyweight at 235lb. Nowadays, they are even bigger, 6ft 7in to 6ft 9in, some of them even heavier. Each era had its champion, its great battles, its dominant fighters. This one is no different.

“It’s going to be interesting how they shake up in the next year and a half. Joshua is doing a great job and carries himself like a heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is the man who beat the man who beat the man [Wladimir Klitschko] and Deontay Wilder is a very dangerous fighter. You have to say that this is a great time for boxing, a great time in the heavyweight division.”

What is key, insists Lewis, is that all three meet in the ring so that the raging debate over who has the right to declare their status is decided, an aspect of his career that was blighted at one point when one of his Olympic rivals, the American Riddick Bowe, famously dropped his World Boxing Council belt in a rubbish bin at a staged news conference in 1992, rather than face Lewis when the British heavyweight was the mandatory challenger to the belt. The WBC then installed Lewis as champion.

“I remember when I beat him at the Olympic final [by second-round TKO in 1988 in Seoul], Bowe turned to me and said ‘I’ll see you in the pros’, but of course it never happened. It was a real shame. I do think Bowe wanted to fight me, as that is the nature of fighters, but I think it was his management team who steered him away from me.”

“We must not see that with this crop of young heavyweights, because the public is fascinated and boxing is on a high at the moment. In my time, yes, I had great fights in England, but you really had to go to America in those days for the big fights with Tyson, Holyfield and those guys. What’s great now, for the fighters and the fans here, who are the greatest in the world, is that the big fights are happening here.”

Looking back now, what has Lewis learnt from the dark trade? “That we all mellow, and that we all grow older and hopefully wiser. I never thought I would sit alongside Mike Tyson and talk like friends as we did recently at the funeral of another great boxer. Time mellows you, hindsight is a great thing and, right now, all Joshua, Wilder and Fury will be driven by is being the best.”

The very words by which this great British heavyweight will always be remembered.