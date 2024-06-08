Lennon urges Celtic to sign Idah

Neil Lennon has urged Celtic to spend money on signing Adam Idah permanently from Norwich City.

The striker joined Celtic on loan in January and scored nine goals, including the pivotal strike in last month's Scottish Cup final.

"I think there's room for improvement but I think he's got great attributes," former Celtic boss Lennon said.

"I think he's improved. I think the confidence he's had from playing for a big club has improved him already. You saw he scored again the other night for the Republic of Ireland.

"He's had a huge impact coming off the bench and I think he's young enough that there's huge potential in him to bring him on. if they can get him for £4/5m I'd definitely do that one."