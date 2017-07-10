Lennon thanks fans, encourages those struggling to seek help

“There is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it’s good and great to talk.”

That’s part of Aaron Lennon‘s message to fans after returning to training with Everton, two months after his detention by police for erratic behavior.

Lennon’s mental health brought concern and support from fans of Everton, Tottenham, and football in general and the 30-year-old wants to thank his well-wishes and encourage those suffering to find help in their communities.

Everton has a preseason friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday, and opens its Premier League slate on Aug. 12 against visiting Stoke City.





