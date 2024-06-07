Lennon would 'seriously consider' Celtic return

Neil Lennon says he would give "serious consideration" to a Celtic return if an opportunity became available in the future.

The former Celtic skipper and boss has recently returned to management with Romanian side Rapid Bucharest.

Lennon had two spells as manager of Celtic, the latter ending in catastrophic fashion in 2021 as the club's bid for an unprecedented 10th successive title imploded.

The Northern Irishman, 52, says that failure was down to "a million other things" as Rangers eased to their first title in a decade.

"You don't know if people would want you back," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"I'm ploughing my own furrow now. I had 14 years at Celtic and won 10 titles out of 14, that wasn't bad. Three I lost on the last day of the season as a player and a manager and the one I lost heavily was during Covid.

"My annoyance was people couldn't really see that it wasn't all down to coaching, team tactics, team selection, it was down to a million other things that were going on that caused the problems that weren't football related.

"That annoyed me, considering my record previously. But if an opportunity comes to work at Celtic again in some capacity I'd have to give it serious consideration because I love the club."

