Lennon reveals Aberdeen talks

Neil Lennon admits he held a "brief conversation" with Aberdeen following Neil Warnock's departure as interim boss.

Veteran manager Warnock left Pittodrie following a Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Kilmarnock, with the club left to search for a replacement after expecting the 75-year-old to see out the season.

Reports linked Lennon to the vacant post before it was announced Jimmy Thelin would arrive from Sweden to take over in the summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme, the former Celtic and Hibs boss says his talks with Aberdeen did not amount to much.

"I had a brief conversation with Aberdeen in March or April, but that's all it was," Lennon said.