Lennon reports for Everton preseason after wellness detainment

Aaron Lennon has reported for preseason at Everton two months after he was detained by police “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act” over concerns for his welfare.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital for assessment in May over what was called “a stress-related illness.”

Everton manager Ronald Koeman spoke out in support of Lennon at the time, saying he would “provide support” to Lennon in any way possible — additional quotes from the BBC:

“We try to give him all our support, so that he comes back as soon as possible.” … “Like with every individual player, we try to help him improve as a football player. If we find problems in mental [terms], we have enough people working in different functions in the club to help players with these kinds of problems.”

