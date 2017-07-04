Lennon reports for Everton preseason after wellness detainment

Andy Edwards

Aaron Lennon has reported for preseason at Everton two months after he was detained by police “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act” over concerns for his welfare.

[ MORE: Everton’s spending spree tops $100 million with latest purchase ]

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital for assessment in May over what was called “a stress-related illness.”

[ MORE: Mourinho frustrated by lack of new arrivals at Man United ]

Everton manager Ronald Koeman spoke out in support of Lennon at the time, saying he would “provide support” to Lennon in any way possible — additional quotes from the BBC:

“We try to give him all our support, so that he comes back as soon as possible.”

“Like with every individual player, we try to help him improve as a football player. If we find problems in mental [terms], we have enough people working in different functions in the club to help players with these kinds of problems.”