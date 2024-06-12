Lennon pride at former Buddies' Scotland impact

[Getty Images]

Danny Lennon is thrilled the eyes of the football world are on two of his former St Mirren proteges as Scotland prepare to open Euro 2024 against hosts Germany.

Lennon, 55, gave talisman John McGinn his professional debut as an 18-year-old in 2012 when he was in charge of Saints and also handed a teenage Kenny McLean his Buddies bow in 2010.

Both of the Paisley academy graduates played a big part in helping Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 last year, and Lennon is hoping to see the Aston Villa and Norwich midfielders prosper in Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side kick off Euro 2024 against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday.

“It’s always nice when you’ve worked with players and you see them progress to the level John and Kenny have gone to,” said Lennon.

“You could tell at a young age they had ability but what’s got to come along with ability is the character, determination and attitude, and the two of them have that in abundance.

“I started John McGinn in a cup final at 18 years of age so that’s how much faith and belief I had in him,” he said.

“I’ve only had a wee helping hand in his career, like every other coach he’s had – it’s John who has put himself on this stage – but you could certainly see at an early age the talent that he had."