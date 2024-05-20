Lennon appointed head coach at Rapid Bucharest

Neil Lennon's playing career included spells with Crewe Alexander, Leicester City and Celtic [Getty Images]

Former Celtic, Hibernian and and Bolton Wanderers boss Neil Lennon has been named head coach at Romanian club Rapid Bucharest.

The 52-year-old former Northern Ireland midfielder is back in management 18 months after being sacked by Cyprus' Omonia Nicosia.

Lennon, who was linked to the Republic of Ireland job after Stephen Kenny's departure last November, takes over a team which finished sixth in the Romanian top flight following their final match on Sunday.

"I hope to create a strong connection between myself and the fans, but that comes with getting positive results and performing," he told the club website.

"It is my responsibility. I know they are very passionate supporters who love the club. They are similar to Celtic fans."

Lennon won 10 trophies across two spells at Celtic, guided Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title and led Omonia to Cypriot Cup success.