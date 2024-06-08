Lennon admits 'brief' talks but Hibs 'different club'

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon admits he held "brief" talks with the Easter Road club over the recently vacant managerial position.

The 52-year-old was linked with a return to Leith after Nick Montgomery was dismissed in April, though club legend David Gray has now been given the job on a permanent basis.

As Lennon heads to Romania for a new challenge with Rapid Bucharest, he says his second spell at Celtic would have made him think twice about coming back to the capital club.

"With Hibs there was a lot of speculation, which is flattering," he told BBC Radio Scotland. "Again, a brief conversation but nothing materialised.

"It's a different club from the one I worked at. Different board, different owners. The club have made their decision and you've got to respect that.

"Would I have gone back? I don't know. I loved my time there but it's never the same the second time. I learned that at Celtic.

"I've done a lot in Scottish football, this is a chance to broaden my horizons."