Lenawee County sports schedule

Feb. 5-11

MONDAY

Boys Basketball

Addison at Hanover Horton, 7 p.m.

Blissfield at Onsted, 7 p.m.

Hillsdale at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Whiteford at Britton Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Tecumseh at Adrian, 3 p.m.

Blissfield at Madison, 4 p.m.

Prep Gymnastics

East Lansing at Adrian, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball

Adrian at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Britton Deerfield at Sand Creek, 7 p.m.

Erie Mason at Lenawee Christian, 7 p.m.

Summerfield at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Ypsilanti, 7 p.m.

Whiteford at Madison, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Tecumseh at Dundee, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Adrian at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.

Addison at Michigan Center, 7 p.m.

Blissfield at Dundee, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Onsted, 7 p.m.

Madison at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Ypsilanti, 7 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Sand Creek at Summerfield, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Tiffin at Adrian (w), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Basketball

Britton Deerfield at Waldron, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Britton Deerfield at Waldron, 5:30 p.m.

Sand Creek at Erie Mason, 7 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Adrian at Whitmore Lanes, 3 p.m.

Britton Deerfield at Morenci, 4 p.m.

Hudson at Hillsdale, 4 p.m.

Summerfield at Blissfield, 4 p.m.

Tecumseh at Jackson, 4 p.m.

Prep Gymnastics

Jackson Northwest at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Prep Hockey

Pinckney at Lenawee United, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Division 3 District at Clinton: Onsted vs. Clinton; Madison vs. Blissfield, 5:30 p.m.; Final 7 p.m.

Division 4 District at Vandercook Lake: Hanover Horton vs. Vandercook Lake, 5:30 p.m.; Winner vs. Addison, 6:45 p.m.

Division 4 District at Hudson: Reading vs. Hudson, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Siena Heights (w) at Northwestern Ohio, 5:30 p.m.

Trine at Adrian (w), 7 p.m.

Adrian (m) at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Siena Heights (m) at Northwestern Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Olivet at Siena Heights, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball

Dundee at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Ida at Onsted, 7 p.m.

Madison at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Adrian at Tecumseh, 6 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

Adrian, Tecumseh at Pinckney SEC Meet, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hudson at Blissfield, 7 p.m.

Lenawee Christian at Erie Mason, 7 p.m.

Madison at Whiteford, 7 p.m.

Sand Creek at Britton Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Onsted at Clinton, 4 p.m.

Prep Hockey

Lenawee United at Chelsea, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Division 4 District at Monroe SMCC: Manchester vs. Monroe SMCC, 5:30 p.m.; Winner vs. Sand Creek, 6:45 p.m.

Division 2 District at Adrian: Tecumseh vs. Adrian; Chelsea vs. Ypsilanti, 5:30 p.m.; Final 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Adrian (m) at Olivet, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Adrian at Ypsilanti, 7 p.m.

Blissfield at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Homer at Addison, 7 p.m.

Lenawee Christian at Summerfield, 7 p.m.

Morenci at Erie Mason, 7 p.m.

Pinckney at Tecumseh, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Adrian at MISCA State Meet, TBA

Competitive Cheer

Morenci at Napoleon Invite, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Homer at Addison, 5:30 p.m.

Pinckney at Tecumseh, 5:30 p.m.

Dundee at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Hillsdale at Madison, 7 p.m.

Onsted at Ida, 7 p.m.

Ypsilanti at Adrian, 7 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Clinton, Hudson, Madison, Onsted at Blissfield LCAA Jamboree, 4 p.m.

Morenci at Sand Creek, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Adrian (w) at Trine, 7 p.m.

Trine at Adrian (m), 7 p.m.

College Track

Siena Heights at WHAC-MIAA Challenge, TBA

College Volleyball

Adrian vs Edgewood, Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Nazarene at Siena Heights, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Southfield Christian at Lenawee Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Adrian at MISCA State Meet, TBA

Competitive Cheer

Adrian at Chelsea Invite, 10 a.m.

Clinton, Madison, Morenci, Onsted, Sand Creek, Tecumseh at Hudson Tri-County Meet, 10 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian, 3 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Clinton, Hudson, Madison, Onsted at Blissfield LCAA Jamboree, 9 a.m.

Prep Gymnastics

Adrian at Stick It Meet, 9 a.m.

Tecumseh at Coldwater, 9 a.m.

Prep Hockey

Lenawee United at Chelsea, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Division 2 Individual Districts at Pinckney: Adrian, Tecumseh, 9 a.m.

Division 3 Individual Districts at Williamston: Blissfield, Clinton, Madison, Onsted, 9:30 am.

Division 4 Individual Districts at Dansville: Addison, Hudson, Morenci, 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 Individual Districts at Manchester: Sand Creek, TBA

College Basketball

Siena Heights (w) at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.

Adrian (w) at Albion, 3 p.m.

Siena Heights (m) at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

Adrian (m) at Albion, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Trine at Adrian (w), 3 p.m.

Trine at Adrian (m), 7 p.m.

College Track

Adrian at Triffin, TBA

Siena Heights at Grand Valley, TBA

College Volleyball

Adrian vs. Wisconsin Lutheran, Wabash, 1 p.m.

Mount Vernon Nazarene at Siena Heights, 3 p.m.

College Wrestling

Adrian at WHAC Tournament, TBA

SUNDAY

Prep Bowling

Madison at Sturgis Invite, 8:30 a.m.

