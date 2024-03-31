Lenawee County girls poised for strong season

After a record-breaking season in 2023, the Adrian girls soccer team has some high expectations coming into the 2024 season.

The Maples will look to lead the county teams this spring. But the rest of the county has plenty returning as well.

Here's the preview for around Lenawee County:

Preseason Player of the Year

Adrian's Ayla Tindall fights her way through a pair of Pinckney defenders during a game against the Pirates.

ADRIAN

Head coach: Rangariro Mutatu, 6th season

Outlook: The Maples are still young, but they are experienced and with a plethora of talent around the pitch. Sophomore Ayla Tindall is back after earning First Team All-County honors with a program-record 38 goals last season. Fellow sophomore Jaleigh Niese was a Second Team All-County member as was another sophomore in Ella Salenbien and senior goalie Lily Hassan. Another sophomore in Izabella Dusseau is back as well after earning honorable mention honors.

Road to Regional: Division 2, District 28 at Chelsea vs. Chelsea, Tecumseh, Dexter, Pinckney, Ypsilanti

BLISSFIELD

Head coach: Emily Loar, 5th season

Outlook: The Royals are coming off back-to-back nine-win campaigns and have an experienced group on the pitch this season. Sophomore Madeline Forche and senior June Miller both earned Second Team All-County honors, while sophomore Hope Miller and senior Amelia Seiser earned honorable mention honors last season.

Road to Regional: Division 4, District 58 at Manchester vs. Manchester, Clinton, Lenawee Christian, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Brighton Livingston Christian, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

CLINTON

Head coach: Marla Erickson, 6th season

Outlook: Since the LCAA formed a soccer league, it's run through Clinton and the Redwolves will look for a third-straight league title this season. Junior Aubrey Lauer was a First Team All-County honoree and will look to lead Clinton along with fellow First Team honoree, senior Anna Schaffner and senior Second Team selections Stella Starnes and Cylee Elkins.

Road to Regional: Division 4, District 58 at Manchester vs. Manchester, Blissfield, Lenawee Christian, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Brighton Livingston Christian, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Nathan Sharpe, 8th season

Outlook: The Cougars haven't had a losing season since 2018 and will look to keep it going another year. They'll have to do it without First Team All-County senior Selah Clymer after a severe knee injury during the volleyball season. LCS still has a returning First Team All-County honoree on the pitch in junior Callie Anderson.

Road to Regional: Division 4, District 58 at Manchester vs. Manchester, Blissfield, Clinton, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Brighton Livingston Christian, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

ONSTED

Head coach: Brittany Powell, 2nd season

Outlook: After starting the season 1-8-2, the Wildcats finished the season showing improvement going 2-3-1 down the stretch. Sophomore Aubriegh Smith and seniors Payton Brandly and Ava Ruttkofsky all earned honorable mention nods last season.

Road to Regional: Division 3, District 43 at Columbia Central vs. Columbia Central, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Grass Lake, Milan, Stockbridge

TECUMSEH

Head coach: Paul Wellman, 1st season

Outlook: Tecumseh is going to have a new look with a new coach and graduating six all-county members last season, including two first team selections. However, Second Team All-County selections, sophomore Brooke Stark and junior Kylie Trevino, are back on the pitch to lead Tecumseh.

Road to Regional: Division 2, District 28 at Chelsea vs. Chelsea, Adrian, Dexter, Pinckney, Ypsilanti

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County girls soccer teams looking forward to new season