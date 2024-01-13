Lenawee County athletics reschedule following winter storm

The storm last Friday caused the first mass postponement and cancelations of the winter season in Lenawee County with Friday's high school slate getting wiped out and most of Saturday's events getting moved as well.

Here's how Friday's and Saturday's events were impacted:

An Adrian Department of Public Works salt truck and snowplow is pictured Friday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2024, on East Beecher Street.

There were 10 girls basketball games scheduled for Friday and all 10 were postponed. Tecumseh at Chelsea will be Feb. 13 while Blissfield at Hudson was moved to Feb. 21 and Britton Deerfield hosting Whiteford was moved to Feb. 5.

Adrian hosting Jackson will now be played Tuesday while Addison at Homer and Morenci hosting Summerfield will be played Wednesday. Madison will travel to Hillsdale on Jan. 31 and Onsted will host Ida on Jan. 29.

Clinton at Dundee and Sand Creek at Erie Mason has yet to be rescheduled.

There were three boys basketball games set for Friday and all have been rescheduled. Tecumseh at Chelsea will play following the girls game on Feb. 13, Adrian will be at Jackson on Feb. 23 and Addison will be at Homer on Wednesday.

There was one bowling matchup with Sand Creek hosting Morenci. That will now be on Feb. 9.

All wrestling events were canceled except for two with Blissfield at the Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central Falcon Duals while Addison's dual tournament at Flushing also went on as scheduled.

All competitive cheer meets on Saturday were canceled as was the Lenawee United hockey game at Manistee.

Madison bowling's annual Baker Bash, this year named the Rene Ramirez Jr. Baker Bash for the program's late long-time head coach, was moved to Sunday.

Adrian College and Siena Heights were impacted as well.

The Saints men's and women's wrestling teams were set to host duals on Friday, all of those were canceled.

The Bulldogs' track meet at Trine was canceled and they also moved up their men's and women's basketball games to beat the expected second wave of weather coming.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County athletic events reschedule after snow storm