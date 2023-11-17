Lenawee Christian football looks for third title in four seasons

The best offense vs. the best defense.

Lenawee Christian will play for its third state championship in four years Saturday and will trot out an offense averaging 53.6 points per game.

Marion, the opponent, has a defense that has given up only 76 points all season.

“They are large,” Lenawee Christian coach Bill Wilharms said. “They are a big team. They have a big offensive line and a big defensive line and linebackers who just flow to the ball.”

Lenawee Christian head coach Bill Wilharms greets his team as they come off the field during last week's game against Britton Deerfield.

The Cougars meet the Eagles in the 8-Player, Division 2 state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Superior Dome on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Both teams are undefeated and score a ton of points.

The Cougar offensive train hasn’t been derailed all season. Last week LCS got off to a slow start against Deckerville, but quickly got back on track. Wilharms said they want to avoid anything like that this week.

“We made some adjustments,” he said. “The last couple of weeks we have come out sluggish. I don’t want to come out against Marion sluggish.”

LCS quarterback Sam Lutz is making a run at the 8-Player player of the year award. He has rushed for 868 yards and 24 touchdowns and has 1,727 passing yards for 29 more touchdowns.

Lenawee Christian's Sam Lutz runs with the ball during Saturday's Division 2 8-Player semifinal game against Deckerville.

“Sammy got rattled a little in the first quarter against Deckerville, but I loved how he settled down,” Wilharms said. “He does such a good job of keeping his head up when he is in that scramble mode. It’s hard to get him down.”

The Cougars have scored more points than any other LCS team in school history – reaching 643 points in 12 games. The previous record was 639 scored by the 2021 team that went 13-0 and won a second state title under Wilharms.

“I think we are more diverse this year with the number of weapons we have than the team two years ago,” Wilharms said.

Lenawee Christian's Paul Towler runs the ball up the sideline during the Division 2 8-player regional championship game against Climax Scotts.

Those weapons include running back Blake Drogowski and receivers Paul Towler, Jesse Miller and Easton Boggs. Tyler Salenbien anchors the offensive line.

“We need to get the ball out of Sam’s hands faster or get him on the edge,” Wilharms said.

Marion is 11-0 on the season but just 9-0 on the field. They had an open week in Week 1, then had two teams – Bellaire and Suttons Bay – forfeit their games with them. They shut out four of the first five opponents, but Linden-Hubbell put up 36 points against them in the semifinal.

Lenawee Christian's Easton Boggs leaps over a block during the Division 2 8-Player regional game against Camden Frontier.

The Eagles employ a solid running game but can spread out their formation and throw as well.

Gavin Prielipp leads the team with 686 yards rushing and 420 yards receiving. He’s scored 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Collin McCrimmon has more than 1,400 yards of total offense.

“We try and mix it up,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “We want to run the ball, but we’ll throw it, too. We have a lot of weapons."

The Eagles, who have 14 seniors, had lost three straight years in the semifinals before breaking through this season to reach its first state final.

LCS has been there before.

Wilharms said the Cougars plan to board the bus Friday morning after a short practice, get about halfway to the Mackinac Bridge, stop and practice again. They’ll look for a site to do a walk-through on Saturday morning before the game.

“We’re going to do some things differently this time,” Wilharms said.

Grundy was impressed with the Cougars he saw on film.

“They are the toughest team we will play all year,” Grundy said. “They have great skill guys, and they know how to get the ball to them. It’s going tough for us.”

Marion (11-0)

Coach: Chad Grundy, 14 seasons at Marion, 102-45)

Roster size: 20

Points for: 492 (54.7)

Points vs.: 76 (8.4)

Individual statistical leaders: Rushing: Gavin Prielipp 53 rushes for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns, 10 receptions for 420 yards and 8 touchdowns; Cole Meyer 44 rushes for 540 yards and nine touchdowns, 6 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns; Collin McCrimmon 66 rushes for 551 yards and seven touchdowns, 27-for-46 passing for 940 yards and 17 touchdowns; Dru VanEpps 40 rushes for 309 yards and six touchdowns.

By the numbers: Marion has four shutout wins plus two forfeit wins.

Lenawee Christian (12-0)

Coach: Bill Wilharms, 10 seasons at LCS, 91-24

Roster size: 23

Points for: 643 (53.6)

Points vs.: 122 (10.2)

Individual statistical leaders: Sam Lutz 74 rushes for 868 yards and 24 touchdowns, 100-for-142 passing for 1,727 yards and 29 touchdowns; Brenner Powers 27 rushes for 510 yards and seven touchdowns, 17-for-33 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns; Blake Drogowski 28 rushes for 475 yards and seven touchdowns, 17 catches for 428 yards and seven touchdowns; Paul Towler 24 catches for 507 yards and eight touchdowns; Jesse Miller 31 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns; Easton Boggs 30 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

By the numbers: LCS is 44-3 all-time in 8-player games.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee Christian football aims for third MHSAA title in four seasons