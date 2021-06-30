Lemonade nights coming to Bluefield and Princeton baseball

Jun. 30—BLUEFIELD — The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias is sponsoring two nights of lemonade and baseball this July in the Appalachian League.

Lemonade Night in Bluefield will be Thursday at the Charles A. Peters Park at Bowen Field, chamber officials announced Tuesday.

Baseball on the Bayou will be held July 21 at the H. P. Hunnicutt Field in Princeton in preparation for the Cajun Crawl on July 23 at Mercer Street.

Chairperson Cassie Meade invited chamber members, fans and the communities to attend the games and support the baseball teams and the Chamber. Drawings for door prizes, donated by chamber members, will be during the 3, 4, 5, 6 innings.

Chamber officials offered thanks to Kwik Kafe for donating the free lemonade, and the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton WhistlePigs for the opportunity to sponsor "a fun-filled night of baseball in the area."