Lemina won't give up on the season

[BBC]

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina is determined the campaign should not fade away.

While Saturday's home defeat by West Ham will chiefly be remembered for the last-minute VAR controversy that cost Wolves a point, it cannot be overlooked Gary O'Neil's men have now gone four matches without a win.

Wolves controlled the first-half, should have been further in front but, as Hammers boss David Moyes said, it seemed as though the sides swapped shirts at half-time as the visitors ran out winners.

It equals their worst run of the season and in addition to dropping them out of the battle for European places, has also cost them their place in the FA Cup.

With seven matches to go, including games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, Lemina knows Wolves cannot afford to give up on the remainder of the season.

"It cannot fade out," he said.

"We need to be honest with ourselves. If we want to stay where we are and play for something better for the fans and show them we compete at the top of the league, we cannot play a first half like that against a really top team and show a really bad second half.

"The first-half was maybe the best we've played. The second half was not acceptable for us as a group."