Lembke leads Blossoms past WEM

May 13—The Blooming Prairie softball team topped Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12-2 on the road Monday.

Macy Lembke didn't allow an earned run in seven innings in the circle and she also knocked in four runs for BP (14-3 overall).

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-5, double, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs, R; Lily Schammel, 2-for-4, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-4; Catelyn Bartlett, 1-for-4, 2 R; Madelyn Harvey, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB